I Am Not Invisible exhibit and roundtable
Join us on Facebook for a live Roundtable Lunch & Learn discussion with featured Veterans Kit Amidzich, Tiffany Koehler and Kimberly Stuart as part of the I Am Not Invisible exhibit at the Madison VA Hospital!
When:
Wed. Aug 24, 2022, 11:30 am – 12:30 pm CT
Where:
This is an online event.
Cost:
Free
The Federal Women's Program is pleased to host the War Memorial Center's I Am Not Invisible exhibit from August 24 - 26. Visit the hospital's Main Entrance and Comp and Pen Lobby to view this incredible showcase of female military experience.