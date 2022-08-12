I Am Not Invisible exhibit and roundtable

Join us on Facebook for a live Roundtable Lunch & Learn discussion with featured Veterans Kit Amidzich, Tiffany Koehler and Kimberly Stuart as part of the I Am Not Invisible exhibit at the Madison VA Hospital!

The Federal Women’s Program is pleased to host the War Memorial Center’s I Am Not Invisible exhibit from August 24 - 26. Visit the hospital's Main Entrance and Comp and Pen Lobby to view this incredible showcase of female military experience.