Madison VA at South Central Wisconsin Fall Job Fair
The Madison VA Hospital will be participating in the South Central Wisconsin Fall Job Fair on Tuesday, Sept 20th at the Alliant Energy Center.
When:
Tue. Sep 20, 2022, 2:00 pm – 6:00 pm CT
Where:
Alliant Energy Center, Hall A
1919 Alliant Energy Center Way
Madison , WI
Cost:
Free
The Job Fair will take place from 2 pm to 6 pm in Hall A of the Exhibition Hall of the Alliant Energy Center. If you are unable to attend, email your resume to: VISN_12_HR_Madison_SBU@va.gov or apply today at usajobs.gov.
Positions include:
- Medical Support Assistant (Patient Scheduler)
- Food Service Worker
- Housekeeping Aid
- Police Officer
- Security Assistant
- Nursing Assistant
- LPN
- RN
Employee benefits include:
- VA Child Care Subsidy and onsite Childcare Center
- 12 weeks of Paid Parental Leave
- FERS Retirement Pension Plan
- Thrift Saving Retirement Plan: Similar to 401k with employer contributions up to 5%
- Health Insurance: Begins 2 weeks after start date
- Life Insurance
- Vision & Dental Insurance
- Flexible Spending account
- 11 paid federal holidays, 13 sick leave days, and 13-26 vacation days per year
- A smoke/drug free workplace