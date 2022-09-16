Madison VA at South Central Wisconsin Fall Job Fair

The Madison VA Hospital will be participating in the South Central Wisconsin Fall Job Fair on Tuesday, Sept 20th at the Alliant Energy Center.

When: Tue. Sep 20, 2022, 2:00 pm – 6:00 pm CT Where: Alliant Energy Center, Hall A 1919 Alliant Energy Center Way Madison , WI Cost: Free Add to Calendar

Add to Calendar Share on Facebook

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

The Job Fair will take place from 2 pm to 6 pm in Hall A of the Exhibition Hall of the Alliant Energy Center. If you are unable to attend, email your resume to: VISN_12_HR_Madison_SBU@va.gov or apply today at usajobs.gov.

Positions include:

Medical Support Assistant (Patient Scheduler)

Food Service Worker

Housekeeping Aid

Police Officer

Security Assistant

Nursing Assistant

LPN

RN

Employee benefits include: