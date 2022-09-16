VA Farms & Gardens Tour at Four Elements Organic Herbals Farm

Join VA Farms & Gardens for a farm tour in North Freedom, WI visiting Four Elements Farm on Tuesday, Sept 20th from 10 am to noon.

When: Tue. Sep 20, 2022, 10:00 am – 12:00 pm CT Where: Four Elements Farm E8984 Weinke Road North Freedom , WI Cost: Free Add to Calendar

This beautiful 130 acre certified organic farm has grown organic herbs that are made into their herbal wellness products for the past 32 years. Owners Jane Hawley Stevens and her husband David Stevens received the 2020 MOSES Farmers of the Year award! On the tour you will learn more about land stewardship, organic growing of herbs, and about their farm business.

Please RSVP to attend this event to either Ann Hanson at ann.hanson@va.gov and (608) 332-7617 (text) or Amy Ferkey at amy.ferkey@va.gov and (608) 556-4156 (text) by Monday, Sept 19th.