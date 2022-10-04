Madison VA at the Wayne D. Horner Memorial Stand Down
The Madison VA Hospital will be participating in the Wayne D. Horner Memorial Stand Down on Saturday, Oct 8th at the Salvation Army.
When:
Sat. Oct 8, 2022, 8:30 am – 1:00 am CT
Where:
Salvation Army
3030 Darbo Drive
Madison , WI
Cost:
Free
This day of relief for veterans experiencing or at risk of homelessness will be from 8:30 am - 1 pm at 3030 Darbo Drive, Madison, WI.
Services offered:
* Veteran Affairs Benefits Eligibility
* Veteran Affairs Disability Eligibility
* Medical & Mental Health Providers
* Employment & Training Resources
* Housing Resources
* Flu & COVID Immunizations
For more information, contact the Madison VA Homeless Program Coordinators at 608-280-2095.