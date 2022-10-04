Madison VA at the Wayne D. Horner Memorial Stand Down

The Madison VA Hospital will be participating in the Wayne D. Horner Memorial Stand Down on Saturday, Oct 8th at the Salvation Army.

This day of relief for veterans experiencing or at risk of homelessness will be from 8:30 am - 1 pm at 3030 Darbo Drive, Madison, WI.

Services offered:

* Veteran Affairs Benefits Eligibility

* Veteran Affairs Disability Eligibility

* Medical & Mental Health Providers

* Employment & Training Resources

* Housing Resources

* Flu & COVID Immunizations

For more information, contact the Madison VA Homeless Program Coordinators at 608-280-2095.