5 Year Anniversary Celebration of Dementia Friendly Madison VA

November marks the five-year anniversary of the William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital being recognized as the first VA in the country to achieve “Dementia Friendly Hospital” status. November is also National Caregiver Month.

To celebrate both, we invite Veterans, families, and staff to learn more about caregiver support, dementia care and aging services, and much more Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 noon in the main lobby of the Madison VA.

From 10:00 – 11:30 a.m. in the auditorium, we will host a presentation and roundtable discussion with three distinguished guest speakers:

Joy Schmidt-Quincey

Dementia Crisis Program Specialist at Dane County Aging and Disability Resource Center

Bonnie Nuttkinson

Outreach Specialist at Wisconsin Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center

Ellen Wanninger

Dementia Care Coordinator at Madison VA Hospital

Additionally, VA staff will be available to answer questions. Be sure to wear purple to show your support of Alzheimer’s awareness!

*The presentation is restricted to the first 50 in-person attendees and will be available online at www.facebook.com/MadisonVAHospital .