Womens Health Education Event - Breast Cancer and Chronic Pain Awareness

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and Chronic Pain Awareness Month. In the spirit of raising awareness, there will be a health education event in the hospital lobby on October 25th.

Breast cancer is the most common cancer in women (after skin cancer) and the second leading cause of cancer death in women, so it is understandably a topic on many women Veterans’ minds. VA offers state-of-the-art, coordinated care and resources for Veterans who want to get checked for breast cancer to help ensure their overall health and wellbeing.

VA can help you better manage your pain so you can spend more time doing things that matter most. Talk to your VA provider about effective pain management strategies and create a pain management plan that fits your unique needs.