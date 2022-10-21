VA Medication Take Back Day in Rockford, IL

Did you know the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) is launching a nationwide effort to assist Veterans and non-Veterans to dispose of unused or expired prescription or over-the-counter drugs, including controlled substance prescription medications?

The Rockford VA Clinic will have safe disposal options for the public on Friday, Oct 28th from 10am to 2pm, to coincide with the United States Drug Enforcement Administration’s (DEA) twice yearly National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

Veterans enrolled for VA care can bring their expired or unused medications into their VA site of care for disposal anytime. Veterans should contact their local VA Police or Pharmacy Service for guidance.

VA is committed to supporting the safe disposal of unused controlled substance prescription medications for our Veterans and we look forward to welcoming the public to join us on VA Medication Take Back Days.