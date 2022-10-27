Madison VA at UW Madison Nursing Career Fair

Our Nurse Recruiter, Erica Olson, MSN, RN, and our Nurse Residency and VALOR (Student Nurse Intern) Program coordinators: Patrick Wilcox, MSN, RN, CNL and Angela Krey, MSN, RN, CNL will be attending the UW Madison Nursing Career Fair to discuss future nursing related opportunities with current students and interested healthcare professionals.

When: Tue. Nov 1, 2022, 3:00 pm – 5:30 pm CT Where: Signe Skott Cooper Hall University of Wisconsin - Madison Madison , WI Cost: Free Add to Calendar

Our staff will be available in person to help students who want to start working in a clinical setting as nursing assistants, discuss student nurse internship opportunities, learn more about out residency programs, or start their nursing career with the VA caring for our nations Veterans. If you can not attend, please email your questions, resume or inquiry to erica.olson@va.gov.

Available Positions:

∗ Registered Nurse Inpatient

∗ Registered Nurse Outpatient

∗ Licensed Practical Nurse

∗ Nursing Assistants

Benefits include:

- VA Child Care Subsidy and onsite Childcare Center

- 12 weeks of Paid Parental Leave

- FERS Retirement Pension Plan

- Thrift Saving Retirement Plan: Similar to 401k with employer contributions up to 5%

- Health Insurance: Begins 2 weeks after start date

- Life Insurance

- Vision & Dental Insurance

- Flexible Spending account

- 11 paid federal holidays, 13 sick leave days, and 13-26 vacation days per year

- A smoke/drug free workplace

Apply today at www.vacareers.va.gov/ !

If unable to attend, email resume to: erica.olson@va.gov