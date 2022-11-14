Great American Smoke Out

The Great American Smoke Out on Thursday, November 17 can be your day to begin celebrating living a healthier life – one without tobacco.

The Great American Smoke Out is a national observance that encourages Americans to enjoy a life free from smoking. Stop by our educational event in the main lobby from 9am to noon to learn more about tobacco cessation programs offered at the Madison VA, or contact your primary care team today to find out more information.

Learn more about how you can launch your quit journey with the Tobacco Treatment Clinic at https://www.mentalhealth.va.gov/quit-tobacco/ or call 608-280-2246.