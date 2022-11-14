Virtual Pharmacy Residency Showcase
Join the Residency Program Directors and current residents of the Madison VA pharmacy residency programs for our virtual open house.
When:
Thu. Nov 17, 2022, 5:30 pm – 7:00 pm CT
Where:
Cost:
Free
Signing up to attend at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/70a0845afa92ba4f85-madison is optional but helps give us an idea of numbers for attendance.
