Virtual Pharmacy Residency Showcase

Residency show case

Join the Residency Program Directors and current residents of the Madison VA pharmacy residency programs for our virtual open house.

When:

Thu. Nov 17, 2022, 5:30 pm – 7:00 pm CT

Where:

This is an online event.

Cost:

Free

Signing up to attend at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/70a0845afa92ba4f85-madison is optional but helps give us an idea of numbers for attendance.

See our residency website for further information on the programs at https://www.va.gov/.../intern.../pharmacy-residency-program/ 

Last updated: