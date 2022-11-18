 Skip to Content
Veterans Healthcare, Education & Benefits Fair at Janesville Elks Lodge

Food & refreshment will be available! Complimentary meal served at 5:30pm!

When:

Wed. Dec 14, 2022, 11:00 am – 5:00 pm CT

Where:

Janesville Elks Lodge #254

2100 North Washington

Janesville , WI

Cost:

Free

Rsvp

The Madison VA and Rock County Veterans Service Office will host a Healthcare, Education and Benefits Fair for veterans at the Janesville Elks Lodge on Wednesday, Dec 14th from 11am to 5pm.

• Federal, State, County and Local Veteran Programs
• Employment Assistance & Local Job Opportunities
• VA Health Information and Services
• One on One Benefits Assistance
• Homeless Veteran Resources
• Education Opportunities

Please RSVP to Kat Katterer at 608-280-7077 or Katrina.Ketterer@va.gov

