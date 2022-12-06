Madison VA Pharmacy Residency Virtual Showcase
When:
Wed. Dec 7, 2022, 9:00 am – 1:00 pm CT
Where:
Cost:
Free
The Madison VA Pharmacy Residency program will be participating in the Federal Pharmacy Virtual Recruitment Event by hosting virtual showcases on December 7th and 8th during the week of the ASHP Midyear Meeting:
- PGY1 Ambulatory Care: 12/7 from 9-11am PST
- PGY1 General Practice: 12/7 from 11am-1pm PST
- PGY1/2 Health System Pharmacy Administration: 12/8 from 11am-1pm PST
- PGY2 Psychiatric Pharmacy: 12/7 from 9-11am PST
- PGY2 Pain and Palliative Care: 12/7 from 9-11am PST
Learn more at VA Pharmacy Residency Program - Pharmacy Benefits Management Services