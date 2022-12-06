 Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

Madison VA Pharmacy Residency Virtual Showcase

pharmacy residency

When:

Wed. Dec 7, 2022, 9:00 am – 1:00 pm CT

Where:

This is an online event.

Cost:

Free

The Madison VA Pharmacy Residency program will be participating in the Federal Pharmacy Virtual Recruitment Event by hosting virtual showcases on December 7th and 8th during the week of the ASHP Midyear Meeting:

  • PGY1 Ambulatory Care: 12/7 from 9-11am PST
  • PGY1 General Practice: 12/7 from 11am-1pm PST
  • PGY1/2 Health System Pharmacy Administration: 12/8 from 11am-1pm PST
  • PGY2 Psychiatric Pharmacy: 12/7 from 9-11am PST
  • PGY2 Pain and Palliative Care: 12/7 from 9-11am PST

Learn more at VA Pharmacy Residency Program - Pharmacy Benefits Management Services

See more events

Last updated: