Women Veterans Teletown Hall

The William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital in Madison, WI, will hold a Women Veterans Telephone Town Hall at 5:00 pm on Tuesday, January 10, 2022, for Veterans, their families, and community stakeholders to discuss available women Veteran programs, PACT Act, suicide prevention, heart disease, and give you the opportunity to ask questions.

To ensure you are on the call list, submit your name and phone number at https://dashboard.teletownhall.us/registration/ZV5QYLGH2T6W