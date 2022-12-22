 Skip to Content
Women Veterans Teletown Hall

Women Veterans Teletown Hall

woman on couch with laptop

When:

Tue. Jan 10, 2023, 5:00 pm – 6:00 pm CT

Where:

This is an online event.

Cost:

Free

Register

The William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital in Madison, WI, will hold a Women Veterans Telephone Town Hall at 5:00 pm on Tuesday, January 10, 2022, for Veterans, their families, and community stakeholders to discuss available women Veteran programs, PACT Act, suicide prevention, heart disease, and give you the opportunity to ask questions.

To ensure you are on the call list, submit your name and phone number at https://dashboard.teletownhall.us/registration/ZV5QYLGH2T6W

