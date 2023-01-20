Madison VA at South Central Wisconsin Job Fair

The Madison VA Hospital will be participating in the South Central Wisconsin Job Fair on Tuesday, Jan. 24 in the Exhibition Hall of the Alliant Energy Center.

When: Tue. Jan 24, 2023, 1:30 pm – 5:00 pm CT Where: Exhibition Hall At Alliant Energy Center 1919 Alliant Energy Center Way Madison , WI Cost: Free Add to Calendar

If you are unable to attend, email your resume to: VISN_12_HR_Madison_SBU@va.gov or apply today at usajobs.gov.

Positions include:

Medical Support Assistant

Food Service Worker

Housekeeping Aid

Nursing Assistant

LPN

RN

Employee benefits include: