Madison VA at South Central Wisconsin Job Fair
The Madison VA Hospital will be participating in the South Central Wisconsin Job Fair on Tuesday, Jan. 24 in the Exhibition Hall of the Alliant Energy Center.
When:
Tue. Jan 24, 2023, 1:30 pm – 5:00 pm CT
Where:
Exhibition Hall At Alliant Energy Center
1919 Alliant Energy Center Way
Madison , WI
Cost:
Free
If you are unable to attend, email your resume to: VISN_12_HR_Madison_SBU@va.gov or apply today at usajobs.gov.
Positions include:
- Medical Support Assistant
- Food Service Worker
- Housekeeping Aid
- Nursing Assistant
- LPN
- RN
Employee benefits include:
- VA Child Care Subsidy and onsite Childcare Center
- 12 weeks of Paid Parental Leave
- FERS Retirement Pension Plan
- Thrift Saving Retirement Plan: Similar to 401k with employer contributions up to 5%
- Health Insurance: Begins 2 weeks after start date
- Life Insurance
- Vision & Dental Insurance
- Flexible Spending account
- 11 paid federal holidays, 13 sick leave days, and 13-26 vacation days per year
- A smoke/drug free workplace