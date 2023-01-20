Job Fair for RNs, LPNs & NAs
The Madison VA Hospital will be hosting a Job Fair on Thursday, Jan 26th at the Madison campus.
When:
Thu. Jan 26, 2023, 3:00 pm – 7:00 pm CT
Cost:
Free
If you are unable to attend, email your resume to: erica.olson@va.gov or apply today at www.usajobs.gov. Learn more about VA career opportunities at www.vacareers.va.gov.
Recruitment incentives may be available!
Positions include:
- Registered Nurse Inpatient
- Registered Nurse Outpatient
- Licensed Practical Nurse
- Nursing Assistants
Employee benefits include:
- VA Child Care Subsidy and onsite Childcare Center
- 12 weeks of Paid Parental Leave
- FERS Retirement Pension Plan
- Thrift Saving Retirement Plan: Similar to 401k with employer contributions up to 5%
- Health Insurance: Begins 2 weeks after start date
- Life Insurance
- Vision & Dental Insurance
- Flexible Spending account
- 11 paid federal holidays, 13 sick leave days, and 13-26 vacation days per year
- A smoke/drug free workplace