Job Fair for RNs, LPNs & NAs

The Madison VA Hospital will be hosting a Job Fair on Thursday, Jan 26th at the Madison campus.

If you are unable to attend, email your resume to: erica.olson@va.gov or apply today at www.usajobs.gov. Learn more about VA career opportunities at www.vacareers.va.gov.

Recruitment incentives may be available!

Positions include:

Registered Nurse Inpatient

Registered Nurse Outpatient

Licensed Practical Nurse

Nursing Assistants

Employee benefits include: