Job Fair for RNs, LPNs & NAs

The Madison VA Hospital will be hosting a Job Fair on Thursday, Jan 26th at the Madison campus.

When:

Thu. Jan 26, 2023, 3:00 pm – 7:00 pm CT

Where:

William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans' Hospital

Cost:

Free

If you are unable to attend, email your resume to: erica.olson@va.gov or apply today at www.usajobs.gov. Learn more about VA career opportunities at www.vacareers.va.gov.

Recruitment incentives may be available!

Positions include:

  •  Registered Nurse Inpatient
  •  Registered Nurse Outpatient
  •  Licensed Practical Nurse
  •  Nursing Assistants

Employee benefits include:

  •  VA Child Care Subsidy and onsite Childcare Center
  •  12 weeks of Paid Parental Leave
  •  FERS Retirement Pension Plan
  •  Thrift Saving Retirement Plan: Similar to 401k with employer contributions up to 5%
  •  Health Insurance: Begins 2 weeks after start date
  •  Life Insurance
  •  Vision & Dental Insurance
  •  Flexible Spending account
  • 11 paid federal holidays, 13 sick leave days, and 13-26 vacation days per year
  •  A smoke/drug free workplace 
