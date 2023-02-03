Job Fair for MSA, Housekeeping & Food Service Workers
The Madison VA Hospital will be hosting a Job Fair on Thursday, Feb. 9th at the Madison campus.
When:
Thu. Feb 9, 2023, 2:30 pm – 6:30 pm CT
Where:
Cost:
Free
If you are unable to attend, email your resume to: VISN_12_HR_Madison_SBU@va.gov or apply today at www.usajobs.gov. Learn more about VA career opportunities at www.vacareers.va.gov.
Recruitment incentives may be available!
Positions include:
- Medical Support Assistant
- Housekeeping Aid
- Laundry Worker
- Food Service Worker
Employee benefits include:
- VA Child Care Subsidy and onsite Childcare Center
- Paid Parental Leave
- Thrift Saving Retirement Plan: Similar to 401k with employer contributions up to 5%
- Health Insurance
- Life Insurance
- Vision & Dental Insurance
- Flexible Spending account
- 11 paid federal holidays, 13 sick leave days, and 13-26 vacation days per year
- A smoke/drug free workplace