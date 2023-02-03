Job Fair for MSA, Housekeeping & Food Service Workers

The Madison VA Hospital will be hosting a Job Fair on Thursday, Feb. 9th at the Madison campus.

If you are unable to attend, email your resume to: VISN_12_HR_Madison_SBU@va.gov or apply today at www.usajobs.gov. Learn more about VA career opportunities at www.vacareers.va.gov.

Recruitment incentives may be available!

Positions include:

Medical Support Assistant

Housekeeping Aid

Laundry Worker

Food Service Worker

Employee benefits include: