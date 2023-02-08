Quarterly Town Hall
The Madison VA will hold a Telephone Town Hall meeting on Wednesday, March 15th for Veterans, their families, and community stakeholders.
When:
Wed. Mar 15, 2023, 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm CT
Where:
Cost:
Free
On Wednesday, March 15th at noon, we will be calling Veterans and holding a live, interactive town hall meeting over the telephone to give you updates on the PACT act and other initiatives with a live Q and A session.
To participate, go to https://dashboard.teletownhall.us/registration/L4BU73QM9AYK to register and ensure you receive a call!