Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

Caregiver & Family Resource Fair

Fair flyer

You’re there to support your Veteran. We’re here to support you. Learn more at www.caregiver.va.gov

When:

Mon. Apr 24, 2023, 2:00 pm – 3:30 pm CT

Repeats

Where:

This is an online event.

Cost:

Free

Virtual Event via Telephone or TEAMS - No need to RSVP

Click here to join the meeting

Or call in (audio only) +1 872-701-0185

Phone Conference ID: 766 549 178#

Join the Veterans Health Administration (VHA) Caregiver Support Program for an opportunity to learn about the wealth of resources available to caregivers and families of Veterans.

Mon. Apr 24, 2023, 2:00 pm – 3:30 pm CT

Add to Calendar

Tue. Apr 25, 2023, 2:00 pm – 3:30 pm CT

Add to Calendar

Wed. Apr 26, 2023, 2:00 pm – 3:30 pm CT

Add to Calendar

Thu. Apr 27, 2023, 2:00 pm – 3:30 pm CT

Add to Calendar

Fri. Apr 28, 2023, 2:00 pm – 3:30 pm CT

Add to Calendar
See more events

Last updated: