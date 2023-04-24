Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

Make a Mask in Madison

event flyer

Veterans often wear masks to hide trauma, experiences and mental health struggles.

When:

Wed. Apr 26, 2023, 8:00 am – 4:30 pm CT

Repeats

Where:

William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans' Hospital

GRECC

Cost:

Free

"Military Bearing" is a project asking Veterans to create masks that reflect the things they are hiding.

All Veterans are invited to create masks to be displayed through May's Mental Health Awareness Month to show other Veterans they are not alone. 

Wed. Apr 26, 2023, 8:00 am – 4:30 pm CT

Add to Calendar

Thu. Apr 27, 2023, 8:00 am – 4:30 pm CT

Add to Calendar
See more events

Last updated: