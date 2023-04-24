Make a Mask in Madison
Veterans often wear masks to hide trauma, experiences and mental health struggles.
When:
Wed. May 3, 2023, 10:00 am – 3:00 pm CT
Where:
Cost:
Free
"Military Bearing" is a project asking Veterans to create masks that reflect the things they are hiding.
All Veterans are invited to create masks to be displayed through May's Mental Health Awareness Month to show other Veterans they are not alone.
