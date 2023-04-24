Skip to Content
Make a Mask in Madison

event flyer

Veterans often wear masks to hide trauma, experiences and mental health struggles.

When:

Wed. May 3, 2023, 10:00 am – 3:00 pm CT

Repeats

Where:

William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans' Hospital

PERC

Cost:

Free

"Military Bearing" is a project asking Veterans to create masks that reflect the things they are hiding.

All Veterans are invited to create masks to be displayed through May's Mental Health Awareness Month to show other Veterans they are not alone. 

Wed. May 10, 2023, 10:00 am – 3:00 pm CT

Wed. May 17, 2023, 10:00 am – 3:00 pm CT

Wed. May 24, 2023, 10:00 am – 3:00 pm CT

Wed. May 31, 2023, 10:00 am – 3:00 pm CT

