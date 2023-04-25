Skip to Content
Women Veteran's Ice Cream Social

All female Veterans are welcome and encouraged to join.

When:

Wed. May 3, 2023, 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm CT

Repeats

Where:

Tin Roof Dairy

119 3rd Avenue

Baraboo , WI

Cost:

Free

For more information, contact: Rhea Vacha, Local Recovery Coordinator at 608-332-1628.

Meets the first Wednesday of the month. No social on holidays.

Wed. May 3, 2023, 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm CT

Wed. Jun 7, 2023, 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm CT

Wed. Jul 5, 2023, 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm CT

Wed. Aug 2, 2023, 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm CT

Wed. Sep 6, 2023, 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm CT

Wed. Oct 4, 2023, 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm CT

Wed. Nov 1, 2023, 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm CT

Wed. Dec 6, 2023, 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm CT

