Women Veteran's Ice Cream Social
All female Veterans are welcome and encouraged to join.
When:
Wed. May 3, 2023, 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm CT
Repeats
Where:
Tin Roof Dairy
119 3rd Avenue
Baraboo , WI
Cost:
Free
For more information, contact: Rhea Vacha, Local Recovery Coordinator at 608-332-1628.
Meets the first Wednesday of the month. No social on holidays.
Wed. May 3, 2023, 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Wed. Jun 7, 2023, 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Wed. Jul 5, 2023, 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Wed. Aug 2, 2023, 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Wed. Sep 6, 2023, 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Wed. Oct 4, 2023, 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Wed. Nov 1, 2023, 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Wed. Dec 6, 2023, 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar