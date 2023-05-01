PRIDE in All Who Served
A Health Promotion Group for Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer/Questioning+ Veterans.
When:
Tue. Jun 6, 2023, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm CT
Repeats
Where:
This is an online event.
Cost:
Free
Learn about LGBTQ+ health care resources and connect with other Veterans. Serving all who identify as sexual and gender diverse.
- Continuums of Identity
- Identity Models
- Military Culture & Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell
- VA Culture & Relevant Policies
- Affirmative Care and Whole Health
- Sexual Health
- Healthy Intimate Relationships
- LGBTQ+ Families
- Community Resources
- … And More!
Ask for a Social Work Group Outpatient Consult today!
Questions? Please contact: Margo Edge, LBGTQ+ Veterans Care Coordinator at (608) 256-1901 Ext. 10762
