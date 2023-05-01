Skip to Content
PRIDE in All Who Served

PRIDE flyer

A Health Promotion Group for Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer/Questioning+ Veterans.

When:

Tue. Jun 6, 2023, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm CT

Repeats

Where:

This is an online event.

Cost:

Free

Learn about LGBTQ+ health care resources and connect with other Veterans. Serving all who identify as sexual and gender diverse.

  • Continuums of Identity
  • Identity Models
  • Military Culture & Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell
  • VA Culture & Relevant Policies
  • Affirmative Care and Whole Health
  • Sexual Health
  • Healthy Intimate Relationships
  • LGBTQ+ Families
  • Community Resources
  • … And More!

Ask for a Social Work Group Outpatient Consult today!

Questions? Please contact: Margo Edge, LBGTQ+ Veterans Care Coordinator at (608) 256-1901 Ext. 10762

