Madison VA at Spring Career Fair
The Madison VA Hospital will be participating in the Spring Career Fair on Tuesday, May 9 at the Alliant Energy Center, in partnership with the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development, Dane County Job Center, Urban League of Madison, Latino Chamber of Commerce and Jobcase.
When:
Tue. May 9, 2023, 1:30 pm – 5:00 pm CT
Where:
Alliant Energy Center
1919 Alliant Energy Center Way
Madison , WI
Cost:
Free
If you are unable to attend, email your resume to: VISN_12_HR_Madison_SBU@va.gov or apply today at usajobs.gov.
Positions include:
- Medical Support Assistant
- Food Service Worker
- Housekeeping Aid
- Nursing Assistant
- LPN
- RN
Employee benefits include:
- VA Child Care Subsidy and onsite Childcare Center
- 12 weeks of Paid Parental Leave
- FERS Retirement Pension Plan
- Thrift Saving Retirement Plan: Similar to 401k with employer contributions up to 5%
- Health Insurance: Begins 2 weeks after start date
- Life Insurance
- Vision & Dental Insurance
- Flexible Spending account
- 11 paid federal holidays, 13 sick leave days, and 13-26 vacation days per year
- A smoke/drug free workplace