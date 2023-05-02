Skip to Content
Madison VA at Spring Career Fair

The Madison VA Hospital will be participating in the Spring Career Fair on Tuesday, May 9 at the Alliant Energy Center, in partnership with the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development, Dane County Job Center, Urban League of Madison, Latino Chamber of Commerce and Jobcase. 

When:

Tue. May 9, 2023, 1:30 pm – 5:00 pm CT

Where:

Alliant Energy Center

1919 Alliant Energy Center Way

Madison , WI

Cost:

Free

If you are unable to attend, email your resume to: VISN_12_HR_Madison_SBU@va.gov or apply today at usajobs.gov.

Positions include:
- Medical Support Assistant
- Food Service Worker
- Housekeeping Aid
- Nursing Assistant
- LPN
- RN

Employee benefits include:
 - VA Child Care Subsidy and onsite Childcare Center
 - 12 weeks of Paid Parental Leave
 - FERS Retirement Pension Plan
 - Thrift Saving Retirement Plan: Similar to 401k with employer contributions up to 5%
 - Health Insurance: Begins 2 weeks after start date
 - Life Insurance
 - Vision & Dental Insurance
 - Flexible Spending account
- 11 paid federal holidays, 13 sick leave days, and 13-26 vacation days per year
- A smoke/drug free workplace 

