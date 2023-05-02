Madison VA at Spring Career Fair

The Madison VA Hospital will be participating in the Spring Career Fair on Tuesday, May 9 at the Alliant Energy Center, in partnership with the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development, Dane County Job Center, Urban League of Madison, Latino Chamber of Commerce and Jobcase.

When: Tue. May 9, 2023, 1:30 pm – 5:00 pm CT Where: Alliant Energy Center 1919 Alliant Energy Center Way Madison , WI Cost: Free Add to Calendar

If you are unable to attend, email your resume to: VISN_12_HR_Madison_SBU@va.gov or apply today at usajobs.gov.

Positions include:

- Medical Support Assistant

- Food Service Worker

- Housekeeping Aid

- Nursing Assistant

- LPN

- RN

Employee benefits include:

- VA Child Care Subsidy and onsite Childcare Center

- 12 weeks of Paid Parental Leave

- FERS Retirement Pension Plan

- Thrift Saving Retirement Plan: Similar to 401k with employer contributions up to 5%

- Health Insurance: Begins 2 weeks after start date

- Life Insurance

- Vision & Dental Insurance

- Flexible Spending account

- 11 paid federal holidays, 13 sick leave days, and 13-26 vacation days per year

- A smoke/drug free workplace