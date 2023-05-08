Mental Health Summit

Stop the Stigma - Finding Meaning and Purpose in Mental Health Recovery with guest speaker U.S. Army Maj. Gen. (Ret) Gregg Martin, Ph.D.

Join the guided discussion with Maj. Gen. Martin who will share his experiences with bipolar disorder and finding meaning and purpose in his mental health recovery. This discussion with community partners, VA providers, Veterans and Veteran supporters will include how to reduce mental health stigma and support those with mental health living experience.