Job Fair for MSA, Housekeeping & Food Service Workers

The Madison VA Hospital will be hosting a Job Fair on Tuesday, May 23th in the Auditorium from 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

If you are unable to attend, email your resume to: VISN_12_HR_Madison_SBU@va.gov or apply today at www.usajobs.gov. Learn more about VA career opportunities at www.vacareers.va.gov.

Recruitment incentives may be available!

Positions include:

Medical Support Assistant

Housekeeping Aid

Laundry Worker

Food Service Worker

Employee benefits include: