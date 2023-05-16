Skip to Content
Job Fair for MSA, Housekeeping & Food Service Workers

The Madison VA Hospital will be hosting a Job Fair on Tuesday, May 23th in the Auditorium from 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

When:

Tue. May 23, 2023, 2:30 pm – 6:30 pm CT

Where:

William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans' Hospital

Auditorium

Cost:

Free

If you are unable to attend, email your resume to: VISN_12_HR_Madison_SBU@va.gov or apply today at www.usajobs.gov. Learn more about VA career opportunities at www.vacareers.va.gov.
Recruitment incentives may be available!

Positions include:

  •  Medical Support Assistant
  •  Housekeeping Aid
  •  Laundry Worker
  •  Food Service Worker

Employee benefits include:

  •  VA Child Care Subsidy and onsite Childcare Center
  •  Paid Parental Leave
  •  Thrift Saving Retirement Plan: Similar to 401k with employer contributions up to 5%
  •  Health Insurance
  •  Life Insurance
  •  Vision & Dental Insurance
  •  Flexible Spending account
  • 11 paid federal holidays, 13 sick leave days, and 13-26 vacation days per year
  •  A smoke/drug free workplace 
