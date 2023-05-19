Women's Health Teletown Hall

The Madison VA will hold a Telephone Town Hall meeting on Tuesday June 6, 2023, for women Veterans, their families, and community stakeholders.

Register To participate, go to https://dashboard.teletownhall.us/registration/L4BU73QM9AYK to register your phone number and ensure you receive a call.

At 5:00 p.m., we will be calling Veterans and holding a live, interactive town hall meeting over the phone to give you updates on the programs offered by Madison VA healthcare system with a live Q and A session.