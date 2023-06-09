Quarterly Town Hall

The Madison VA will hold a Telephone Town Hall meeting on Thursday, June 15th for Veterans, their families, and community stakeholders.

On Thursday, June 15th at noon, we will be calling Veterans and holding a live, interactive town hall meeting over the telephone to give you updates on the PACT act and other initiatives with a live Q and A session.

To participate, go to https://dashboard.teletownhall.us/registration/L4BU73QM9AYK to register and ensure you receive a call!