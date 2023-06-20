Skip to Content
Cycling for Recreation Therapy

Enhance your life by building a Veterans cycling community which includes adapting to Veterans needs.

When:

Wed. Jun 21, 2023, 8:00 am – 9:00 am CT

Repeats

Where:

4330 Libby Rd

Madison , WI

Cost:

Free

This series meets weekly until Sept 27, 2023.  A medical clearance from your primary care provider is required to attend.  

Recreation Therapy provides services to restore, remediate, and/or rehabilitate functional capabilities for Veterans with injuries, chronic illnesses, and disabling conditions. Services are provided based upon applying the best available research evidence, using expert clinical judgment in consideration with the Veteran’s individual goals, preferences, and live pursuits.

This Recreation Therapy program requires a Recreation Therapy consult and a scheduled appointment in My HealtheVet. 

For more information, contact Diane Neal at diane.neal@va.gov or 608-280-2145.

Wed. Jun 21, 2023, 8:00 am – 9:00 am CT

Wed. Jun 28, 2023, 8:00 am – 9:00 am CT

Wed. Jul 5, 2023, 8:00 am – 9:00 am CT

Wed. Jul 12, 2023, 8:00 am – 9:00 am CT

Wed. Jul 19, 2023, 8:00 am – 9:00 am CT

Wed. Jul 26, 2023, 8:00 am – 9:00 am CT

Wed. Aug 2, 2023, 8:00 am – 9:00 am CT

Wed. Aug 9, 2023, 8:00 am – 9:00 am CT

Wed. Aug 16, 2023, 8:00 am – 9:00 am CT

Wed. Aug 23, 2023, 8:00 am – 9:00 am CT

Wed. Aug 30, 2023, 8:00 am – 9:00 am CT

Wed. Sep 6, 2023, 8:00 am – 9:00 am CT

Wed. Sep 13, 2023, 8:00 am – 9:00 am CT

Wed. Sep 20, 2023, 8:00 am – 9:00 am CT

Wed. Sep 27, 2023, 8:00 am – 9:00 am CT

