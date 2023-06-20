Fishing for Recreation Therapy

Enjoy being on a lake Fishing. Adapt and become stronger as we come together on Lake Monona Pontoon boat.

Recreation Therapy provides services to restore, remediate, and/or rehabilitate functional capabilities for Veterans with injuries, chronic illnesses, and disabling conditions. Services are provided based upon applying the best available research evidence, using expert clinical judgment in consideration with the Veteran’s individual goals, preferences, and live pursuits.

This Recreation Therapy program requires a Recreation Therapy consult and a scheduled appointment in My HealtheVet.

For more information, contact Diane Neal at diane.neal@va.gov or 608-280-2145.