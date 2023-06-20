Skip to Content
Creative Arts for Recreation Therapy

Creative expression on the Impact of Realms on Identity. 

When:

Wed. Jun 21, 2023, 10:30 am – 12:30 pm CT

Where:

William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans' Hospital

Cost:

Free

This series meets each week until August 16, 2023. 

Recreation Therapy provides services to restore, remediate, and/or rehabilitate functional capabilities for Veterans with injuries, chronic illnesses, and disabling conditions. Services are provided based upon applying the best available research evidence, using expert clinical judgment in consideration with the Veteran’s individual goals, preferences, and live pursuits.

This Recreation Therapy program requires a Recreation Therapy consult and a scheduled appointment in My HealtheVet. 

For more information, contact Diane Neal at diane.neal@va.gov or 608-280-2145.

Wed. Jun 21, 2023, 10:30 am – 12:30 pm CT

Wed. Jun 28, 2023, 10:30 am – 12:30 pm CT

Wed. Jul 5, 2023, 10:30 am – 12:30 pm CT

Wed. Jul 12, 2023, 10:30 am – 12:30 pm CT

Wed. Jul 19, 2023, 10:30 am – 12:30 pm CT

Wed. Jul 26, 2023, 10:30 am – 12:30 pm CT

Wed. Aug 2, 2023, 10:30 am – 12:30 pm CT

Wed. Aug 9, 2023, 10:30 am – 12:30 pm CT

Wed. Aug 16, 2023, 10:30 am – 12:30 pm CT

