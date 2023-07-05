Job Fair

Madison VA Hospital will be hosting a job fair on our main campus on July 11, 2023 from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

We are looking to hire:

• RN’s

• LPN’s

• Social Workers

• Nursing Assistants

• Medical Support Assistants

• Food Service Workers

• Housekeeping Aids

Interviews are available on-site with expedited onboarding, so bring your resume with references and two forms of I.D.

We will also offer:

• USA Jobs application assistance

• Resume writing support

• Possible recruitment bonus