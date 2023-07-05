Job Fair
Madison VA Hospital will be hosting a job fair on our main campus on July 11, 2023 from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
When:
Tue. Jul 11, 2023, 11:30 am – 6:00 pm CT
Cost:
Free
We are looking to hire:
• RN’s
• LPN’s
• Social Workers
• Nursing Assistants
• Medical Support Assistants
• Food Service Workers
• Housekeeping Aids
Interviews are available on-site with expedited onboarding, so bring your resume with references and two forms of I.D.
We will also offer:
• USA Jobs application assistance
• Resume writing support
• Possible recruitment bonus