Madison VA at Veterans Regional Benefit Expo
The Madison VA will be at the Veterans Regional Benefit Expo held on Thursday, Oct 19, 2023 in Watertown.
When:
Thu. Oct 19, 2023, 11:00 am – 5:00 pm CT
Where:
Elks Lodge 666
117 N 1st St
Watertown, WI
Cost:
Free
The Madison VA team will have a table to provide information about employment opportunities and highlight services and benefits offered by the VA.
Learn about services and benefits available to Veterans, including:
• PACT Act
• My HealtheVet
• Million Veteran Program
• and more...