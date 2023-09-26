Skip to Content
Madison VA at Veterans Regional Benefit Expo

tent with veteran and employees

The Madison VA will be at the Veterans Regional Benefit Expo held on Thursday, Oct 19, 2023 in Watertown.

When:

Thu. Oct 19, 2023, 11:00 am – 5:00 pm CT

Where:

Elks Lodge 666

117 N 1st St

Watertown, WI

Cost:

Free

The Madison VA team will have a table to provide information about employment opportunities and highlight services and benefits offered by the VA.

Learn about services and benefits available to Veterans, including:
• PACT Act
• My HealtheVet
• Million Veteran Program
• and more...

