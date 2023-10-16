Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

Madison VA at Janesville Farmers Market

Outreach tent

The Madison VA will be at the Janesville Farmers Market held on Saturday, Oct 28, 2023 in Janesville.

When:

Sat. Oct 28, 2023, 8:00 am – 1:00 pm CT

Where:

Town Square - Downtown Janesville

15 Dodge Street

Janesville, WI

Cost:

Free

The Madison VA team will have a table to provide information about employment opportunities and highlight services and benefits offered by the VA.

Learn about services and benefits available to Veterans, including:
• PACT Act
• My HealtheVet
• Million Veteran Program
• and more... 

See more events

Last updated: