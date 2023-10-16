Madison VA at Janesville Farmers Market
The Madison VA will be at the Janesville Farmers Market held on Saturday, Oct 28, 2023 in Janesville.
When:
Sat. Oct 28, 2023, 8:00 am – 1:00 pm CT
Where:
Town Square - Downtown Janesville
15 Dodge Street
Janesville, WI
Cost:
Free
The Madison VA team will have a table to provide information about employment opportunities and highlight services and benefits offered by the VA.
Learn about services and benefits available to Veterans, including:
• PACT Act
• My HealtheVet
• Million Veteran Program
• and more...