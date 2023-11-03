Madison VA at Madison Capitols Hockey Military Appreciation Night
When:
Sat. Nov 4, 2023, 7:00 pm – 10:00 pm CT
Where:
Capitol Ice Arena
2616 Pleasant View Rd
Middleton, WI
Cost:
Free
The Madison VA Suicide Prevention team will be at the Madison Capitols Hockey Military Appreciation Night on Saturday, Nov 4, 2023.
Veterans and their families can RSVP for complimentary tickets at https://forms.gle/FoE9MNxnu9jvwyU98
**NOTE: By sharing this information VA does not officially endorse this event. We are re-sharing for informational purposes only.**See more events