Madison VA at Madison Capitols Hockey Military Appreciation Night

hockey arena

When:

Sat. Nov 4, 2023, 7:00 pm – 10:00 pm CT

Where:

Capitol Ice Arena

2616 Pleasant View Rd

Middleton, WI

Cost:

Free

The Madison VA Suicide Prevention team will be at the Madison Capitols Hockey Military Appreciation Night on Saturday, Nov 4, 2023. 

Veterans and their families can RSVP for complimentary tickets at https://forms.gle/FoE9MNxnu9jvwyU98 

**NOTE: By sharing this information VA does not officially endorse this event. We are re-sharing for informational purposes only.**

