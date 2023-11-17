Skip to Content
Family Caregiver Support Resource Fair with Marty Schreiber

Resource Fair

November is National Family Caregiver Support Month.

When:

Wed. Nov 29, 2023, 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm CT

Where:

William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans' Hospital

Lobby and Auditorium

2500 Overlook Terrace

Madison, WI

Cost:

Free

The Madison VA Hospital and Clinics will host a resource fair featuring former Wisconsin Governor Marty Schreiber as he shares his experience of caring for his wife, Elaine, who had dementia.

Mr. Schreiber will speak from 1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. in the auditorium.

Resource Fair will be held from 12:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. in the lobby by the travel office.

Presented by: Madison VA Caregiver Support & Dementia Friendly Hospital Committee and Alzheimer’s Association

