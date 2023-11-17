Family Caregiver Support Resource Fair with Marty Schreiber
November is National Family Caregiver Support Month.
When:
Wed. Nov 29, 2023, 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm CT
Where:
William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans' Hospital
Lobby and Auditorium
2500 Overlook Terrace
Madison, WI
Cost:
Free
The Madison VA Hospital and Clinics will host a resource fair featuring former Wisconsin Governor Marty Schreiber as he shares his experience of caring for his wife, Elaine, who had dementia.
Mr. Schreiber will speak from 1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. in the auditorium.
Resource Fair will be held from 12:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. in the lobby by the travel office.
Presented by: Madison VA Caregiver Support & Dementia Friendly Hospital Committee and Alzheimer’s AssociationSee more events