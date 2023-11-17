Family Caregiver Support Resource Fair with Marty Schreiber

November is National Family Caregiver Support Month.

The Madison VA Hospital and Clinics will host a resource fair featuring former Wisconsin Governor Marty Schreiber as he shares his experience of caring for his wife, Elaine, who had dementia.

Mr. Schreiber will speak from 1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. in the auditorium.

Resource Fair will be held from 12:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. in the lobby by the travel office.

Presented by: Madison VA Caregiver Support & Dementia Friendly Hospital Committee and Alzheimer’s Association