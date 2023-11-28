Regional Veterans Health Care, Education and Benefits Fair
We invite you to a Veterans benefits fair on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023 from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
When:
Wed. Dec 13, 2023, 11:00 am – 5:00 pm CT
Where:
Janesville Elks Lodge
2100 North Washington Street
Janesville, WI
Cost:
Free
Information includes:
• Federal, state, county and local Veteran programs
• Employment assistance and local job opportunities
• VA health information and services
• One-on-one benefits assistance
• Homeless Veteran resources
• Education opportunities
Free and open to all Veterans, caregivers and family members.
Please provide proof of service (DD-214 or military ID, if available).