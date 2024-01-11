Women's Health Teletown Hall
The Madison VA will hold a Telephone Town Hall meeting on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024, for women Veterans, their families, and community stakeholders.
When:
Thu. Jan 25, 2024, 5:00 pm – 6:00 pm CT
Where:
This is an online event.
Cost:
Free
To participate, click on the link to register your phone number and ensure you receive a call.
At 5:00 p.m., we will call Veterans and hold a live, interactive town hall meeting over the phone to give you updates on the programs offered by Madison VA healthcare system with a live Q and A session.
To participate, go to https://dashboard.teletownhall.us/registration/L4BU73QM9AYK to register your phone number and ensure you receive a call.