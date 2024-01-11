Women's Health Teletown Hall

The Madison VA will hold a Telephone Town Hall meeting on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024, for women Veterans, their families, and community stakeholders.

To participate, click on the link to register your phone number and ensure you receive a call.

At 5:00 p.m., we will call Veterans and hold a live, interactive town hall meeting over the phone to give you updates on the programs offered by Madison VA healthcare system with a live Q and A session.

To participate, go to https://dashboard.teletownhall.us/registration/L4BU73QM9AYK to register your phone number and ensure you receive a call.