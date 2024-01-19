Women's Heart Health Fair - Go Red for Women
Heart disease is the number one killer of men and women in the U.S.
When:
Fri. Feb 2, 2024, 9:00 am – 1:00 pm CT
Where:
William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans' Hospital
main lobby
2500 Overlook Terrace
Madison, WI
Cost:
Free
Learn what you need to know about heart disease, prevention and awareness at our Women's Heart Health Fair on Friday, Feb. 2, 2024 at the Madison VA Hospital in the main lobby from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
- Blood Pressure Check
- Free CPR Classes from 9:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
- Heart Healthy Nutrition Demo from 10:00 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.
- Whole Health 101 Classes in PERC, 9:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
- Create Valentines for Veterans