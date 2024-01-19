Skip to Content

Women's Heart Health Fair - Go Red for Women

banner collage of CPR demo that says You can save a life

Heart disease is the number one killer of men and women in the U.S.

When:

Fri. Feb 2, 2024, 9:00 am – 1:00 pm CT

Where:

William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans' Hospital

main lobby

2500 Overlook Terrace

Madison, WI

Cost:

Free

Learn what you need to know about heart disease, prevention and awareness at our Women's Heart Health Fair on Friday, Feb. 2, 2024 at the Madison VA Hospital in the main lobby from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. 

  • Blood Pressure Check
  • Free CPR Classes from 9:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. 
  • Heart Healthy Nutrition Demo from 10:00 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.
  • Whole Health 101 Classes in PERC, 9:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
  • Create Valentines for Veterans
