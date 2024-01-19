Introduction to Whole Health
When:
Where:
William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans' Hospital
2500 Overlook Terrace
Madison, WI
Cost:
Free
Call us at 608-256-1901 ext. 12537 to get started.
The Madison VA provides Whole Health care that empowers and equips our Veterans to take charge of their health and well-being. These self-care offerings can support your wellness journey.
▪ Explore what matters most to YOU
▪ Get to know the Whole Health approach to health and well-being
▪ Understand how health coaching can support you in setting and reaching your goals
▪ Learn about available services in and outside the VA
Mon. Feb 19, 2024, 11:30 am – 1:00 pm CT
Mon. Mar 18, 2024, 11:30 am – 1:00 pm CT
Mon. Apr 15, 2024, 11:30 am – 1:00 pm CT
Mon. May 20, 2024, 11:30 am – 1:00 pm CT
Mon. Jun 17, 2024, 11:30 am – 1:00 pm CT
Mon. Jul 15, 2024, 11:30 am – 1:00 pm CT
Mon. Aug 19, 2024, 11:30 am – 1:00 pm CT
Mon. Sep 16, 2024, 11:30 am – 1:00 pm CT
Mon. Oct 21, 2024, 11:30 am – 1:00 pm CT
Mon. Nov 18, 2024, 11:30 am – 1:00 pm CT
Mon. Dec 16, 2024, 11:30 am – 1:00 pm CT