Introduction to Whole Health

When:

Mon. Feb 19, 2024, 11:30 am – 1:00 pm CT

Repeats

Where:

William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans' Hospital

2500 Overlook Terrace

Madison, WI

Cost:

Free

Call us at 608-256-1901 ext. 12537 to get started.

The Madison VA provides Whole Health care that empowers and equips our Veterans to take charge of their health and well-being. These self-care offerings can support your wellness journey. 

▪ Explore what matters most to YOU 
▪ Get to know the Whole Health approach to health and well-being 
▪ Understand how health coaching can support you in setting and reaching your goals
▪ Learn about available services in and outside the VA

Mon. Feb 19, 2024, 11:30 am – 1:00 pm CT

Mon. Mar 18, 2024, 11:30 am – 1:00 pm CT

Mon. Apr 15, 2024, 11:30 am – 1:00 pm CT

Mon. May 20, 2024, 11:30 am – 1:00 pm CT

Mon. Jun 17, 2024, 11:30 am – 1:00 pm CT

Mon. Jul 15, 2024, 11:30 am – 1:00 pm CT

Mon. Aug 19, 2024, 11:30 am – 1:00 pm CT

Mon. Sep 16, 2024, 11:30 am – 1:00 pm CT

Mon. Oct 21, 2024, 11:30 am – 1:00 pm CT

Mon. Nov 18, 2024, 11:30 am – 1:00 pm CT

Mon. Dec 16, 2024, 11:30 am – 1:00 pm CT

