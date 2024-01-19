Introduction to Whole Health
When:
Tue. Feb 6, 2024, 10:00 am – 11:30 am CT
Repeats
Where:
1 Science Court
Madison, WI
Cost:
Free
The Madison VA provides Whole Health care that empowers and equips our Veterans to take charge of their health and well-being. These self-care offerings can support your wellness journey.
▪ Explore what matters most to YOU
▪ Get to know the Whole Health approach to health and well-being
▪ Understand how health coaching can support you in setting and reaching your goals
▪ Learn about available services in and outside the VA
Tue. Feb 6, 2024, 10:00 am – 11:30 am CT
Tue. Mar 5, 2024, 10:00 am – 11:30 am CT
Tue. Apr 2, 2024, 10:00 am – 11:30 am CT
Tue. May 7, 2024, 10:00 am – 11:30 am CT
Tue. Jun 4, 2024, 10:00 am – 11:30 am CT
Tue. Jul 2, 2024, 10:00 am – 11:30 am CT
Tue. Aug 6, 2024, 10:00 am – 11:30 am CT
Tue. Sep 3, 2024, 10:00 am – 11:30 am CT
Tue. Oct 1, 2024, 10:00 am – 11:30 am CT
Tue. Nov 5, 2024, 10:00 am – 11:30 am CT
Tue. Dec 3, 2024, 10:00 am – 11:30 am CT