Skip to Content

Introduction to Whole Health

banner with words call 608-256-1901 x 12537

Learn more about our in-person, over the phone and VA Video Connect classes.

When:

Tue. Feb 6, 2024, 10:00 am – 11:30 am CT

Repeats

Where:

Madison West VA Clinic

1 Science Court

Madison, WI

Cost:

Free

Call us at 608-256-1901 ext. 12537 to get started.

The Madison VA provides Whole Health care that empowers and equips our Veterans to take charge of their health and well-being. These self-care offerings can support your wellness journey. 

▪ Explore what matters most to YOU 
▪ Get to know the Whole Health approach to health and well-being 
▪ Understand how health coaching can support you in setting and reaching your goals
▪ Learn about available services in and outside the VA

Tue. Feb 6, 2024, 10:00 am – 11:30 am CT

Add to Calendar

Tue. Mar 5, 2024, 10:00 am – 11:30 am CT

Add to Calendar

Tue. Apr 2, 2024, 10:00 am – 11:30 am CT

Add to Calendar

Tue. May 7, 2024, 10:00 am – 11:30 am CT

Add to Calendar

Tue. Jun 4, 2024, 10:00 am – 11:30 am CT

Add to Calendar

Tue. Jul 2, 2024, 10:00 am – 11:30 am CT

Add to Calendar

Tue. Aug 6, 2024, 10:00 am – 11:30 am CT

Add to Calendar

Tue. Sep 3, 2024, 10:00 am – 11:30 am CT

Add to Calendar

Tue. Oct 1, 2024, 10:00 am – 11:30 am CT

Add to Calendar

Tue. Nov 5, 2024, 10:00 am – 11:30 am CT

Add to Calendar

Tue. Dec 3, 2024, 10:00 am – 11:30 am CT

Add to Calendar
See more events

Last updated: