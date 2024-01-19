Skip to Content

Introduction to Whole Health

Learn more about our in-person, over the phone and VA Video Connect classes.

When:

Thu. Feb 1, 2024, 2:00 pm – 3:30 pm CT

Repeats

Where:

Rockford VA Clinic

816 Featherstone Road

Rockford, IL

Cost:

Free

Call us at 608-256-1901 ext. 12537 to get started.

The Madison VA provides Whole Health care that empowers and equips our Veterans to take charge of their health and well-being. These self-care offerings can support your wellness journey. 

▪ Explore what matters most to YOU 
▪ Get to know the Whole Health approach to health and well-being 
▪ Understand how health coaching can support you in setting and reaching your goals
▪ Learn about available services in and outside the VA

Thu. Mar 7, 2024, 2:00 pm – 3:30 pm CT

Thu. Apr 4, 2024, 2:00 pm – 3:30 pm CT

Thu. May 2, 2024, 2:00 pm – 3:30 pm CT

Thu. Jun 6, 2024, 2:00 pm – 3:30 pm CT

Thu. Jul 4, 2024, 2:00 pm – 3:30 pm CT

Thu. Aug 1, 2024, 2:00 pm – 3:30 pm CT

Thu. Sep 5, 2024, 2:00 pm – 3:30 pm CT

Thu. Oct 3, 2024, 2:00 pm – 3:30 pm CT

Thu. Nov 7, 2024, 2:00 pm – 3:30 pm CT

Thu. Dec 5, 2024, 2:00 pm – 3:30 pm CT

