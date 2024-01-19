Introduction to Whole Health

Learn more about our in-person, over the phone and VA Video Connect classes.

Call us at 608-256-1901 ext. 12537 to get started.

The Madison VA provides Whole Health care that empowers and equips our Veterans to take charge of their health and well-being. These self-care offerings can support your wellness journey.



▪ Explore what matters most to YOU

▪ Get to know the Whole Health approach to health and well-being

▪ Understand how health coaching can support you in setting and reaching your goals

▪ Learn about available services in and outside the VA

