Skip to Content

Introduction to Whole Health

banner with words call 608-256-1901 x 12537

Learn more about our in-person, over the phone and VA Video Connect classes.

When:

Thu. Feb 22, 2024, 9:30 am – 11:00 am CT

Repeats

Where:

This is an online event.

Cost:

Free

Call us at 608-256-1901 ext. 12537 to get started.

The Madison VA provides Whole Health care that empowers and equips our Veterans to take charge of their health and well-being. These self-care offerings can support your wellness journey. 

▪ Explore what matters most to YOU 
▪ Get to know the Whole Health approach to health and well-being 
▪ Understand how health coaching can support you in setting and reaching your goals
▪ Learn about available services in and outside the VA

Thu. Feb 22, 2024, 9:30 am – 11:00 am CT

Add to Calendar

Thu. Mar 28, 2024, 9:30 am – 11:00 am CT

Add to Calendar

Thu. Apr 25, 2024, 9:30 am – 11:00 am CT

Add to Calendar

Thu. May 23, 2024, 9:30 am – 11:00 am CT

Add to Calendar

Thu. Jun 27, 2024, 9:30 am – 11:00 am CT

Add to Calendar

Thu. Jul 25, 2024, 9:30 am – 11:00 am CT

Add to Calendar

Thu. Aug 22, 2024, 9:30 am – 11:00 am CT

Add to Calendar

Thu. Sep 26, 2024, 9:30 am – 11:00 am CT

Add to Calendar

Thu. Oct 24, 2024, 9:30 am – 11:00 am CT

Add to Calendar

Thu. Nov 28, 2024, 9:30 am – 11:00 am CT

Add to Calendar

Thu. Dec 26, 2024, 9:30 am – 11:00 am CT

Add to Calendar
See more events

Last updated: