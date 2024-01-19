Introduction to Whole Health
Learn more about our in-person, over the phone and VA Video Connect classes.
When:
Thu. Feb 22, 2024, 9:30 am – 11:00 am CT
Where:
Cost:
Free
Call us at 608-256-1901 ext. 12537 to get started.
The Madison VA provides Whole Health care that empowers and equips our Veterans to take charge of their health and well-being. These self-care offerings can support your wellness journey.
▪ Explore what matters most to YOU
▪ Get to know the Whole Health approach to health and well-being
▪ Understand how health coaching can support you in setting and reaching your goals
▪ Learn about available services in and outside the VA
Thu. Feb 22, 2024, 9:30 am – 11:00 am CT
Thu. Mar 28, 2024, 9:30 am – 11:00 am CT
Thu. Apr 25, 2024, 9:30 am – 11:00 am CT
Thu. May 23, 2024, 9:30 am – 11:00 am CT
Thu. Jun 27, 2024, 9:30 am – 11:00 am CT
Thu. Jul 25, 2024, 9:30 am – 11:00 am CT
Thu. Aug 22, 2024, 9:30 am – 11:00 am CT
Thu. Sep 26, 2024, 9:30 am – 11:00 am CT
Thu. Oct 24, 2024, 9:30 am – 11:00 am CT
Thu. Nov 28, 2024, 9:30 am – 11:00 am CT
Thu. Dec 26, 2024, 9:30 am – 11:00 am CT