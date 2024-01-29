Skip to Content

Tea Time with VA Farms & Gardens

flower with banner text and logo

Offered in February, May and August

When:

Thu. Feb 1, 2024, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm CT

Repeats

Where:

This is an online event.

Cost:

Free

Be a part of our three times a year, four week, virtual women Veteran's group, and learn about growing herbs to make tea.

Contact Rhea Vacha, Local Recovery Coordinator at (608) 332-1628 with questions. 

