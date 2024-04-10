Veterans Teletown Hall

The Madison VA will hold a Telephone Town Hall meeting for Veterans, their families, and community stakeholders.

When: Wed. Apr 24, 2024, 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm CT Where: This is an online event. Cost: Free Registration: Required





Register You must register by noon on Tuesday, April 23, 2024 to receive the call.

At noon on Wednesday, April 24, we will be calling Veterans and holding a live, interactive town hall meeting over the phone to give updates on the Madison VA Hospital & Clinics with a live Q and A session.