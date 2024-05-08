Veterans Resource Fair in Janesville, WI When: Tue. Jun 11, 2024, 11:00 am – 5:00 pm CT Where: Janesville Elks Lodge 2100 North Washington Street Janesville, WI Get directions on Google Maps to Janesville Elks Lodge Cost: Free





We invite you to a Veterans resource fair on Tuesday, June 11, 2024 from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Janesville Elks Lodge.

Information includes:

• Federal, state, county and local Veteran programs

• Employment assistance and local job opportunities

• VA health information and services

• One-on-one benefits assistance

• Homeless Veteran resources

• Education opportunities

Free and open to all Veterans, caregivers and family members.

Please provide proof of service (DD-214 or military ID, if available).

Sponsored by Madison VA Hospital & Clinics, Janesville Elks Lodge and Rock County Veterans Service Office.