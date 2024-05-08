Veterans Resource Fair in Janesville, WI
When:
Tue. Jun 11, 2024, 11:00 am – 5:00 pm CT
Where:
Janesville Elks Lodge
2100 North Washington Street
Janesville, WI
Cost:
Free
We invite you to a Veterans resource fair on Tuesday, June 11, 2024 from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Janesville Elks Lodge.
Information includes:
• Federal, state, county and local Veteran programs
• Employment assistance and local job opportunities
• VA health information and services
• One-on-one benefits assistance
• Homeless Veteran resources
• Education opportunities
Free and open to all Veterans, caregivers and family members.
Please provide proof of service (DD-214 or military ID, if available).
Sponsored by Madison VA Hospital & Clinics, Janesville Elks Lodge and Rock County Veterans Service Office.