Veterans Resource Fair in Janesville, WI

fair flyer

When:

Tue. Jun 11, 2024, 11:00 am – 5:00 pm CT

Where:

Janesville Elks Lodge

2100 North Washington Street

Janesville, WI

Cost:

Free

We invite you to a Veterans resource fair on Tuesday, June 11, 2024 from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Janesville Elks Lodge.

Information includes:
• Federal, state, county and local Veteran programs
• Employment assistance and local job opportunities
• VA health information and services
• One-on-one benefits assistance
• Homeless Veteran resources
• Education opportunities

Free and open to all Veterans, caregivers and family members.
Please provide proof of service (DD-214 or military ID, if available).

Sponsored by Madison VA Hospital & Clinics, Janesville Elks Lodge and Rock County Veterans Service Office.

Last updated: