Women's Health Teletown Hall

Women's Health at Madison VA will hold a Telephone Town Hall meeting for Veterans, their families, and community stakeholders.

When: Wed. May 15, 2024, 5:00 pm – 6:00 pm CT Where: This is an online event. Cost: Free Registration: Required





Register You must register by noon on Tuesday, May 14, 2024, to receive a call.

At 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 15, 2024, we will be calling female Veterans and holding a live, interactive town hall meeting over the phone to give updates on the Madison VA Hospital & Clinics with a live Q and A session.