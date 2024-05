Madison VA at Mallards Military & Veteran Night When: Fri. Jul 26, 2024, 5:00 pm – 9:00 pm CT Where: Madison Mallards 2920 N Sherman AVe Madison, WI Get directions on Google Maps to Madison Mallards Cost: Free





The Madison VA Hospital will be participating in the Madison Mallard's Military and Veteran Appreciation Night on Friday, July 26.

We will answer questions and have representatives from:

- Eligibility and Enrollment

- Community and Specialty Care

- Community Relations