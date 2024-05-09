May Mental Health Wellness Activities

May is National Mental Health Awareness Month.

When: Wed. May 15, 2024, 10:00 am – 11:00 am CT Repeats Where: PERC 2500 Overlook Terrace Madison, WI Get directions on Google Maps to William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans' Hospital Cost: Free





Participate in our weekly activities supporting and raising awareness for mental health on Wednesday from 10 a.m. - 11 a.m. in the PERC.

May 15 - Let’s Get Active!

Research has shown that exercise is not only good for your physical health, it also supports your emotional and mental health.

Learn what physical activities Peer Support offers and sign up today!

May 22 - You Are What You Eat!

A healthy, well-balanced diet can help us think clearly and feel more alert.

Share personal recipes with other Veterans and pick from an assortment of vegetable and herb seed packets to take home for your personal garden.

May 29 - Relax, Relate, Release!

Sleep better, reduce stress and alleviate anxiety with the aid of herbal teas.

Come learn about the natural anti-inflammatory and stress-reducing benefits of herbal teas. Pick up your own herbal tea sample.

Learn more about Madison Peer Support Programs or contact Rhea Vacha , Local Recovery Coordinator at 608-332-1628



