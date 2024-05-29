Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony for 1st Lt. Marcia Gates

We are excited to announce our next Hall of Heroes inductee, 1st Lt. Marcia Gates, who was a World War II nurse, Bronze Star recipient and spent over 30 months as a POW. We will induct 1st Lt. Marcia Gates into our Hall of Heroes on Wednesday, June 12th at 11:00 a.m. in a ceremony held in the hospital auditorium.

When: Wed. Jun 12, 2024, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm CT Where: Auditorium 2500 Overlook Terrace Madison, WI Get directions on Google Maps to William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans' Hospital Cost: Free





You can read about her at the Wisconsin Veterans Museum. There are also a several detailed scrapbooks which allow you to follow her and her family’s journey at the Wisconsin Historical Society.

The Hall of Heroes is located on the first floor of the William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital in the main corridor on the wall near the Patient Education Resource Center.

The Veterans selected to be honored have their photograph and information about their personal awards and citations for heroism or valor displayed.

Submissions of potential honorees are welcome from individual Veterans, County Veterans Service Officers, service organizations and others. As an on-going project, submissions can be sent at any time. Instructions for submissions for the consideration of the Hall of Heroes Committee can be found at https://www.va.gov/madison-health-care/programs/hall-of-heroes/